V2/7 Boat Raid Rehearsals

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines provide security during an amphibious raid on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022. These amphibious raid rehearsals were conducted during both the day and nighttime to maintain proficiency in small boat operations. 2/7 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

