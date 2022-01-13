Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V2/7 Boat Raid Rehearsals [Image 23 of 26]

    V2/7 Boat Raid Rehearsals

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines operate a combat rubber raiding craft during an amphibious raid on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022. These amphibious raid rehearsals were conducted during both the day and nighttime to maintain proficiency in small boat operations. 2/7 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    4th Marine Regiment
    Boat Raid
    3d Marine Division
    UDP

