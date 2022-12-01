Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Arifjan bike path construction

    Camp Arifjan bike path construction

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Gary Weiler, center, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers program manager, describes the Camp Arifjan bike path project to Army Sgt. Ian Valley, from Army Central Public Affairs, as construction workers place concrete inside the framework for the new Camp Arifjan bike path, 12 Jan, 2022. The bike path will run more than 4900 feet and provide a safe path for soldiers and civilians along the busiest roadway on the camp. Weiler is a Department of Army civil servant who volunteered to deployed to support the Transatlantic Expeditionary District mission in Kuwait. This is Weiler's eighth deployment as a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Arifjan bike path construction [Image 6 of 6], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

