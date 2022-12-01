Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Arifjan bike path construction [Image 2 of 6]

    Camp Arifjan bike path construction

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Muhamed Mahmood, left, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project engineer, speaks with the contractor as construction workers place the first five sections of concrete inside the framework for the new Camp Arifjan bike path, 12 Jan, 2022. The bike path will run more than 4900 feet and provide a safe path for soldiers and civilians along the busiest roadway on the camp. Mahmood is a civil servant from the Army Corps of Engineers' Kansas City District, who volunteered to deployed to support the Transatlantic Expeditionary District mission in Kuwait. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 06:35
    Photo ID: 7019208
    VIRIN: 220112-A-JJ298-003
    Resolution: 1449x1035
    Size: 352.46 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Arifjan bike path construction [Image 6 of 6], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Arifjan bike path construction
    Camp Arifjan bike path construction
    Camp Arifjan bike path construction
    Camp Arifjan bike path construction
    Camp Arifjan bike path construction
    Camp Arifjan bike path construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT