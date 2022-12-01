Camp Arifjan bike path construction

Muhamed Mahmood, left, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project engineer, speaks with the contractor as construction workers place the first five sections of concrete inside the framework for the new Camp Arifjan bike path, 12 Jan, 2022. The bike path will run more than 4900 feet and provide a safe path for soldiers and civilians along the busiest roadway on the camp. Mahmood is a civil servant from the Army Corps of Engineers' Kansas City District, who volunteered to deployed to support the Transatlantic Expeditionary District mission in Kuwait. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 01.12.2022
Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW