    Echo Company RAID [Image 4 of 5]

    Echo Company RAID

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Henry Rodriguez II 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Seaman Michael Johnson, a hospital corpsman assigned to Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, provides medical care to a simulated casualty during a RAID aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 20, 2022. Echo Company conducted the RAID in support of Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. The mission of COMPTUEX is enhance combat effectiveness and achieve deployment certification. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 21:17
    Photo ID: 7019125
    VIRIN: 220120-M-HV456-1210
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 16.38 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company RAID [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    RAID
    COMPTUEX
    Infantry
    Echo
    USMCNews

