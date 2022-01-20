Echo Company RAID

U.S. Navy Seaman Michael Johnson, a hospital corpsman assigned to Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, provides medical care to a simulated casualty during a RAID aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 20, 2022. Echo Company conducted the RAID in support of Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. The mission of COMPTUEX is enhance combat effectiveness and achieve deployment certification. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

