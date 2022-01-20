U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. David Lopez, company gunnery sergeant for Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, communicates with air support for extraction during a RAID aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 20, 2022. Echo Company conducted the RAID in support of Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. The mission of COMPTUEX is enhance combat effectiveness and achieve deployment certification. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 21:17
|Photo ID:
|7019126
|VIRIN:
|220120-M-HV456-1216
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|16.58 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Company RAID [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
