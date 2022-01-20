Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill Well [Image 4 of 4]

    Red Hill Well

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Stephanie M McNally 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    AIEA, Hawaii (Jan.20, 2022) – Navy Diver 2nd Class Shane Cone, assigned to Mobile Diving Salvage Unit 1, prepares to deploy a boom designed to prevent contaminants from potentially entering the pump system at the Red Hill well as part of well recovery efforts. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and recover the Red Hill well to protect the aquifer. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Butler)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
