AIEA, Hawaii (Jan. 20, 2022) - Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One, Mobile Salvage Unit One, prepare to descend into the Red Hill Well for an inspection. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon)

