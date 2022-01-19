Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman's Attic gives back [Image 3 of 4]

    Airman's Attic gives back

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    SrA. Richard Nelson, 332nd Air Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, organizes uniform blouses inside the Airman's Attic Jan. 20, 2022, in Southwest Asia. The Airman's Attic takes useable uniforms, boots, civilian attire, personal care items, and more, in the hope of putting those items into the hands of Airmen in need. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

