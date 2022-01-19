A portion of what the inside of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing's Airman's Attic looks like in Southwest Asia Jan. 20, 2022. The Airman's Attic takes useable uniforms, boots, civilian attire, personal care items, and more, in the hope of putting those items into the hands of Airmen in need. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2022 05:44 Photo ID: 7018930 VIRIN: 220120-F-PB262-1002 Resolution: 4024x4678 Size: 1.79 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman's Attic gives back [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.