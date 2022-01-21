Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Hueneme Seabee Retires [Image 5 of 9]

    Port Hueneme Seabee Retires

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220121-N-AS200-3146 (Jan. 21, 2022) PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Construction Mechanic Petty Officer 1st Class Mathew Vajgrt, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), holds his "Dixie cup" dress cover issued at "boot camp" while delivering remarks during his retirement ceremony at Seabee Museum Jan. 21, 2022. NBVC supports and enables the Fleet, Fighter and Family by providing effective and efficient readiness from the shore and is home to the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and the U.S. Navy’s “Ghost Fleet,” unmanned air and sea vehicles. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port Hueneme Seabee Retires [Image 9 of 9], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabee
    U.S. Navy
    Retirement
    Can Do
    Seabee Museum

