Port Hueneme Seabee Retires

220121-N-AS200-3142 (Jan. 21, 2022) PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Capt. Robert "Barr" Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), left, presents Construction Mechanic Petty Officer 1st Class Mathew Vajgrt with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during Vajgrt's retirement ceremony at Seabee Museum Jan. 21, 2022. NBVC supports and enables the Fleet, Fighter and Family by providing effective and efficient readiness from the shore and is home to the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and the U.S. Navy’s “Ghost Fleet,” unmanned air and sea vehicles. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

