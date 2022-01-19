USS America Sailors Conduct General Quarters Drill

PHILLIPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Leevan Jordan, right, from Virginia Beach, Va., and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Austin Clements, left, from Louisville, Ky., both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), carry simulated casualty Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Roven Jasper Madrid, from Batangas, Philippines, also assigned to America, during a general quarters drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

