PHILLIPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Aviation Electronic Technician 2nd Class Jonathan Reeves, from Dallas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), directs his firefighting team during a general quarters drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 20:13 Photo ID: 7018667 VIRIN: 220119-N-FC892-1044 Resolution: 4717x3145 Size: 345.42 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Sailors Conduct General Quarters Drill [Image 10 of 10], by SN Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.