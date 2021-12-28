Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka helicopter at rest [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka helicopter at rest

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter, distinctly adorned with stars depicting the Big Dipper and Polaris painted on the nose, rests in the Air Station Sitka hangar December 28, 2021. Air Station Sitka employs three Jayhawk helicopters and serves the people of Southeast Alaska performing search and rescue, law enforcement, aids to navigation, and various other missions.
    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Wryan Webb

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Sitka helicopter at rest [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    USCG
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    D17
    Air Station Sitka

