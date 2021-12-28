A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter, distinctly adorned with stars depicting the Big Dipper and Polaris painted on the nose, rests in the Air Station Sitka hangar December 28, 2021. Air Station Sitka employs three Jayhawk helicopters and serves the people of Southeast Alaska performing search and rescue, law enforcement, aids to navigation, and various other missions.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Wryan Webb

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 18:49 Photo ID: 7018657 VIRIN: 211228-G-G0217-1001 Resolution: 6720x3780 Size: 5.67 MB Location: SITKA, AK, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Air Station Sitka helicopter at rest [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.