    MCAS Miramar: Blue Angels

    MCAS Miramar: Blue Angels

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet with the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the “Blue Angels,” taxis down the runway on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, Jan. 21, 2022. The Blue Angels visited MCAS Miramar on a training mission. The Blue Angels are a dynamic aerial aerobatic team that showcases the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 19:10
    Photo ID: 7018651
    VIRIN: 220121-M-BG169-014
    Resolution: 6097x4065
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Miramar: Blue Angels, by Cpl Raynaldo Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Miramar
    MCAS
    Blue Angels
    Pilots

