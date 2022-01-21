MCAS Miramar: Blue Angels

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet with the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the “Blue Angels,” taxis down the runway on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, Jan. 21, 2022. The Blue Angels visited MCAS Miramar on a training mission. The Blue Angels are a dynamic aerial aerobatic team that showcases the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)

