U.S. Navy pilots with the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the “Blue Angels,” check out their F/A-18 Super Hornet parked on the flight line on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, Jan. 21, 2022. The Blue Angels visited MCAS Miramar on a training mission. The Blue Angels are a dynamic aerial aerobatic team that showcases the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 19:11 Photo ID: 7018652 VIRIN: 220121-M-BG169-016 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.35 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Miramar: Blue Angels [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Raynaldo Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.