U.S. Navy pilots with the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the “Blue Angels,” check out their F/A-18 Super Hornet parked on the flight line on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, Jan. 21, 2022. The Blue Angels visited MCAS Miramar on a training mission. The Blue Angels are a dynamic aerial aerobatic team that showcases the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 19:11
|Photo ID:
|7018652
|VIRIN:
|220121-M-BG169-016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MCAS Miramar: Blue Angels [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Raynaldo Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
