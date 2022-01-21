220121-N-OA516-1052

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 21, 2022) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, gives remarks at the Mariner Skills Training Center, Pacific (MSTCPAC) Basic Divisional Officer Course (BDOC) graduation ceremony, at the Naval Base San Diego Base Theater. BDOC is a nine-week course focused on division leadership and is the Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) career path's initial training. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US