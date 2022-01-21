Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220121-N-OA516-1052
    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 21, 2022) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, gives remarks at the Mariner Skills Training Center, Pacific (MSTCPAC) Basic Divisional Officer Course (BDOC) graduation ceremony, at the Naval Base San Diego Base Theater. BDOC is a nine-week course focused on division leadership and is the Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) career path's initial training. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 17:47
    Photo ID: 7018602
    VIRIN: 220121-N-OA516-1052
    Resolution: 2445x1746
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BDOC Graduation [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO
    BDOC
    US NAVY
    CNSP
    MSTCPAC

