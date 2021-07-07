Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    The Buckley Space Force Base sign is photographed July 7, 2021, shortly after a base renaming ceremony where the base entry sign was updated showcasing the new base name. Buckley SFB hosts six major base partners including Space Delta 4, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, the Navy Operational Support Center, the Aerospace Data Facility-Colorado, the Army Aviation Support Facility and the Air Reserve Personnel Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley Space Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flowers
    Buckley
    renaming
    base sign

