The Buckley Space Force Base sign is photographed July 7, 2021, shortly after a base renaming ceremony where the base entry sign was updated showcasing the new base name. Buckley SFB hosts six major base partners including Space Delta 4, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, the Navy Operational Support Center, the Aerospace Data Facility-Colorado, the Army Aviation Support Facility and the Air Reserve Personnel Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

