Radomes providing strategic and theater missile warning for the United States and its international allies are photographed during sunset on Dec. 13, 2021, on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. More than one thousand Guardians, Airmen, civilians, contractors, and allied mission partners execute Space Delta 4's missile defense warning mission around the clock. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

