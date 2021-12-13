Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buckley Space Force Base [Image 1 of 2]

    Buckley Space Force Base

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Buckley Garrison

    Radomes providing strategic and theater missile warning for the United States and its international allies are photographed during sunset on Dec. 13, 2021, on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. More than one thousand Guardians, Airmen, civilians, contractors, and allied mission partners execute Space Delta 4's missile defense warning mission around the clock. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 15:54
    Photo ID: 7018444
    VIRIN: 211213-X-YW354-1001
    Resolution: 6830x3391
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley Space Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Buckley Space Force Base
    Buckley Space Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    satellite
    sunset
    Buckley
    radome
    space delta 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT