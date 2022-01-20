HSC 28 Sailor Preps Machine Gun on Helo

220120-N-GF955-1019

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 20, 2022) -- Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Paul Peterson assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, mounts an M240D machine gun to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Jan. 20, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

