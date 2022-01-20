Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 28 Sailor Preps Machine Gun on Helo [Image 1 of 3]

    HSC 28 Sailor Preps Machine Gun on Helo

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220120-N-GF955-1003
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 20, 2022) -- Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Paul Peterson assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, mounts an M240D machine gun to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Jan. 20, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

