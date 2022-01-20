Instructional read

Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Vargas, 911th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, looks at a technical order on procedures and instructions on conducting a special engine run on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 20, 2022. After being in the hangar for an extended period of time, the aircraft must undergo a special engine run to burn off the excess oil used to preserve the engines during its storage time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 12:33
|Photo ID:
|7018191
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-UJ876-1256
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.98 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
