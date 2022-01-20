Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Vargas, 911th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, looks at a technical order on procedures and instructions on conducting a special engine run on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 20, 2022. After being in the hangar for an extended period of time, the aircraft must undergo a special engine run to burn off the excess oil used to preserve the engines during its storage time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 12:33 Photo ID: 7018191 VIRIN: 220120-F-UJ876-1256 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.98 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Instructional read [Image 11 of 11], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.