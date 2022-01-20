Staff Sgt. Brianna Humbert, 911th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, turns on the power of a C-17 Globemaster III after it was towed from the two-bay hangar onto the flight line at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 20, 2022. After being in the hangar for an extended period of time, the aircraft must undergo a special engine run to burn off the excess oil used to preserve the engines during its storage time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 12:33 Photo ID: 7018190 VIRIN: 220120-F-UJ876-1243 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.13 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Power on [Image 11 of 11], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.