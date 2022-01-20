Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Brianna Humbert, 911th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, turns on the power of a C-17 Globemaster III after it was towed from the two-bay hangar onto the flight line at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 20, 2022. After being in the hangar for an extended period of time, the aircraft must undergo a special engine run to burn off the excess oil used to preserve the engines during its storage time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

