    11th MEU, USS Portland mass casualty training [Image 3 of 4]

    11th MEU, USS Portland mass casualty training

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), INDIAN OCEAN

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Navy Lt. Reese Dare, an emergency medicine physician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), listens to the heart of a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Jan. 20, 2021. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    This work, 11th MEU, USS Portland mass casualty training [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

