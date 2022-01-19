11th MEU, USS Portland mass casualty training

U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), strap a simulated casualty to a stretcher during a mass casualty exercise aboard Portland, Jan. 20, 2021. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open indo-pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Katz)

