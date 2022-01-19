Staff Sgt. Omar Gonzalez Mena, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, has been in the Army for nine years and is scheduled to reenlist for six more years. “I found out that the Army had a lot of good things,” Gonzalez said. “It can show you a lot of discipline, you’re going to meet really good people, and you’re going to gain a lot of good tools to be a better person.”

Date Posted: 01.21.2022
Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
This work, Why I serve: 'It's the best of both worlds'