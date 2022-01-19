Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I serve: 'It's the best of both worlds'

    Why I serve: ‘It’s the best of both worlds’

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.19.2022

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Omar Gonzalez Mena, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, has been in the Army for nine years and is scheduled to reenlist for six more years. “I found out that the Army had a lot of good things,” Gonzalez said. “It can show you a lot of discipline, you’re going to meet really good people, and you’re going to gain a lot of good tools to be a better person.”

