Staff Sgt. Omar Gonzalez Mena, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, has been in the Army for nine years. He has been deployed since August of 2021 to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, serving in support of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command. Gonzalez said the hardest part about the deployment is being away from his 15-year-old son, Omariel. “It’s a little bit difficult because we are here in Kuwait right now, but even with the distance I try to call him every day to see how he’s doing in school and keep that communication between father and son,” he said. (Photo courtesy of Staff Sgt. Omar Gonzalez Mena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 06:19 Photo ID: 7017752 VIRIN: 220119-A-RV385-002 Resolution: 1435x1914 Size: 494.98 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Why I serve: ‘It’s the best of both worlds’ [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.