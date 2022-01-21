Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I serve: ‘It’s the best of both worlds’ [Image 1 of 2]

    Why I serve: ‘It’s the best of both worlds’

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Omar Gonzalez Mena, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, has been in the Army for nine years. He has been deployed since August of 2021 to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, serving in support of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command. Gonzalez said the hardest part about the deployment is being away from his 15-year-old son, Omariel. “It’s a little bit difficult because we are here in Kuwait right now, but even with the distance I try to call him every day to see how he’s doing in school and keep that communication between father and son,” he said. (Photo courtesy of Staff Sgt. Omar Gonzalez Mena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 06:19
    Photo ID: 7017752
    VIRIN: 220119-A-RV385-002
    Resolution: 1435x1914
    Size: 494.98 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I serve: ‘It’s the best of both worlds’ [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Why I serve: ‘It’s the best of both worlds’
    Why I serve: ‘It’s the best of both worlds’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Why I serve: &lsquo;It&rsquo;s the best of both worlds&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Why I Serve
    people first

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT