CFAO Phone Conference

KADENA, Japan (Jan. 21, 2022) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) commanding officer, holds a telephone conference with Haruhiko Morishita, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sub-Area Activity Okinawa commanding officer, at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 21, 2022. Kazuse Shimabukuro, CFAO community relations specialist, stands at his side to provide translation support. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

