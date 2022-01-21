Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAO Phone Conference [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAO Phone Conference

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Jan. 21, 2022) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) commanding officer, holds a telephone conference with Haruhiko Morishita, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sub-Area Activity Okinawa commanding officer, at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 21, 2022. Kazuse Shimabukuro, CFAO community relations specialist, stands at his side to provide translation support. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 01:47
    Photo ID: 7017675
    VIRIN: 220121-N-QY759-0027
    Resolution: 6372x4924
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Phone Conference [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAO Navy-Wide Advancement Exam 2022
    CFAO Phone Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    JMSDF
    alliance
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT