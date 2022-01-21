Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Navy-Wide Advancement Exam 2022

    CFAO Navy-Wide Advancement Exam 2022

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Jan. 21, 2022) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) administration department personnel sort exam sheets in preparation for the navy-wide advancement examination Jan. 21, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 01:47
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, CFAO Navy-Wide Advancement Exam 2022, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    navy-wide advancement exam
    CFAO

