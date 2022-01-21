KADENA, Japan (Jan. 21, 2022) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) administration department personnel sort exam sheets in preparation for the navy-wide advancement examination Jan. 21, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
This work, CFAO Navy-Wide Advancement Exam 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
