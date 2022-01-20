Total Force crew chiefs clear FOD for F-22 ops

Total Force crew chiefs from the 154th and 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct a foreign object debris walk Jan. 19, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The team, comprised of Air National Guard and Active-Duty maintainers, work together on a daily basis to provide a combat-ready fleet of F-22 Raptors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
