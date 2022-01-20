Total Force crew chiefs from the 154th and 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct a foreign object debris walk Jan. 19, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The team, comprised of Air National Guard and Active-Duty maintainers, work together on a daily basis to provide a combat-ready fleet of F-22 Raptors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 00:32 Photo ID: 7017621 VIRIN: 220119-Z-GR156-0022 Resolution: 4007x2671 Size: 2.91 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Total Force crew chiefs clear FOD for F-22 ops [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.