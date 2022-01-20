USS Dewey Conducts RAS with USNS John Ericsson

220120-N-TR141-0309 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Alyssa Bruce, left, from Powhatan, Va., Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Mateo Mosquera, from Tampa, Fla., and Ensign Krystal Francis, from Augusta, Ga., man the helm in the pilot house aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

