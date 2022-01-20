Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Conducts RAS with USNS John Ericsson [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Dewey Conducts RAS with USNS John Ericsson

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220120-N-TR141-0276 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Gilicio Richie, Orlando, Fla., acts as the status board operator on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 00:25
    Photo ID: 7017611
    VIRIN: 220120-N-TR141-0276
    Resolution: 3323x4985
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Conducts RAS with USNS John Ericsson [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    7th Fleet
    DDG 105
    at sea
    connected replenishment

