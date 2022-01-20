USS Dewey Conducts RAS with USNS John Ericsson

220120-N-TR141-0276 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Gilicio Richie, Orlando, Fla., acts as the status board operator on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
