Boatswain's Mate conducts safety checks on Gunston Hall

220118-N-PS818-1046 ATLANTIC OCEAN (JAN. 18, 2021) Seaman Cody Smith, assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), performs maintenance checks on life jackets aboard the Gunston Hall, Jan 18, 2021. COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

