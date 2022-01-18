Boatswain's Mate opens gate

220118-N-PS818-1128 ATLANTIC OCEAN (JAN. 18, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Lewis Stevon Lewis, assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), lowers the ship’s gate for well deck operations aboard the Gunston Hall, Jan. 18, 2021. COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

