    III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Maj. Marion Jo Nederhoed 

    III Corps

    The III Armored Corps assembled a panel of expert researchers in the field of suicidality to guide a conversation with leaders at a world-class suicide prevention training event at Fort Hood, Texas Jan 20, 2022. (U.S.Army Photo by Maj. Marion Jo Nederhoed)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Marion Jo Nederhoed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Fort Hood
    Awareness
    III Corps
    people first

