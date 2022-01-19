Chief Master Sgt. Kim Groat (second from the left), the state command chief for the Alaska Air National Guard, poses for a photo with the other state command chiefs of the Pacific region. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 17:32
|Photo ID:
|7017341
|VIRIN:
|220119-Z-A3507-1001
|Resolution:
|3544x2226
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska Air National Guard’s newest state command chief heads into 2022 with vision and purpose [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Air National Guard’s newest state command chief heads into 2022 with vision and purpose
LEAVE A COMMENT