Chief Master Sgt. Kim Groat (second from the left), the state command chief for the Alaska Air National Guard, poses for a photo with the other state command chiefs of the Pacific region. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 17:32 Photo ID: 7017341 VIRIN: 220119-Z-A3507-1001 Resolution: 3544x2226 Size: 2.04 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Air National Guard’s newest state command chief heads into 2022 with vision and purpose [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.