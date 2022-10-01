Chief Master Sgt. Kim Groat, the current state command chief for the Alaska Air National Guard, and retired Chief Master Sgt. Tran Brunsberg (left), her sister and the former command chief of the Alaska Air National Guard's 168th Wing, pose for a photo together. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 17:32 Photo ID: 7017340 VIRIN: 220110-Z-A3507-1002 Resolution: 1326x1110 Size: 281.7 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Air National Guard’s newest state command chief heads into 2022 with vision and purpose [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.