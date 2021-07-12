Michigan Adjutant General visits INDOPACOM

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, (center back) adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard, and members of the Future Strategic Leader Program, receive a briefing about waterway and terrain crossings in a jungle environment, Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2021. The Future Strategic Leader Program aims to raise awareness of Michigan National Guard service members regarding adversary activity in other parts of the world and provides leaders with a valuable new skill set to combine with the expertise they gained from multiple deployments in Central Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ian Mihlfeld)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 17:09 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US