Christian Anschuetz, left, professor of strategic marketing at the University of North Carolina Business School, and U.S. Army Col. Ravindra Wagh, Michigan Army National Guard’s J3, kneel in front of the entrance to the jungle warfare school during the recent Future Strategic Leader Program in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2021. The Future Strategic Leader Program aims to raise awareness of Michigan National Guard service members regarding adversary activity in other parts of the world and provides leaders with a valuable new skill set to combine with the expertise they gained from multiple deployments in Central Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ian Mihlfeld)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 17:09 Photo ID: 7017321 VIRIN: 211207-Z-SD031-0001 Resolution: 663x883 Size: 201.47 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MING and Industry Partners visit INDOPACOM [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.