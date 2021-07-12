Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MING and Industry Partners visit INDOPACOM [Image 1 of 2]

    MING and Industry Partners visit INDOPACOM

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Michigan National Guard

    Christian Anschuetz, left, professor of strategic marketing at the University of North Carolina Business School, and U.S. Army Col. Ravindra Wagh, Michigan Army National Guard’s J3, kneel in front of the entrance to the jungle warfare school during the recent Future Strategic Leader Program in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2021. The Future Strategic Leader Program aims to raise awareness of Michigan National Guard service members regarding adversary activity in other parts of the world and provides leaders with a valuable new skill set to combine with the expertise they gained from multiple deployments in Central Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ian Mihlfeld)

