Father administers oath of enlistment to daughter

Nurse corps officer, Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Cagley, attached to Officer Training Command Newport, Rhode Island, poses with his daughter, Savanah Cagley, after administering the oath of enlistment to her at the Military Entrance Processing in Boston. Savanah, 21, said her dad and family history of military service was her inspiration to enlist. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

