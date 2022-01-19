Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Father administers oath of enlistment to daughter [Image 2 of 2]

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    Nurse corps officer, Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Cagley, attached to Officer Training Command Newport, Rhode Island, poses with his daughter, Savanah Cagley, after administering the oath of enlistment to her at the Military Entrance Processing in Boston. Savanah, 21, said her dad and family history of military service was her inspiration to enlist. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

    This work, Father administers oath of enlistment to daughter [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

