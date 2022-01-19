Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Father administers oath of enlistment to daughter [Image 1 of 2]

    Father administers oath of enlistment to daughter

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    Nurse corps officer, Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Cagley, attached to Officer Training Command Newport, Rhode Island, administers the oath of enlistment to his daughter, Savanah Cagley, at the Military Entrance Processing in Boston. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

    Enlistment
    Daughter
    Boston
    MEPS

