Nurse corps officer, Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Cagley, attached to Officer Training Command Newport, Rhode Island, administers the oath of enlistment to his daughter, Savanah Cagley, at the Military Entrance Processing in Boston. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 15:35 Photo ID: 7017093 VIRIN: 220119-N-KK576-0001 Resolution: 5097x3398 Size: 7.86 MB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Father administers oath of enlistment to daughter [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.