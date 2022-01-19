Nurse corps officer, Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Cagley, attached to Officer Training Command Newport, Rhode Island, administers the oath of enlistment to his daughter, Savanah Cagley, at the Military Entrance Processing in Boston. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 15:35
|Photo ID:
|7017093
|VIRIN:
|220119-N-KK576-0001
|Resolution:
|5097x3398
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Father administers oath of enlistment to daughter [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
