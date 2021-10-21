Idaho Army National Guard conducts railhead operations for upcoming deployment

Soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team load more than 400 military vehicles and equipment for rail transport to embarkation and pre-mobilization sites from the Idaho Army National Guard's Orchard Combat Training Center during October. The railhead operations were in support of the 116th CBCT's departure for the deployment to western Asia for Operation Spartan Shield in November. More than 250 citizen-Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard departed Boise on Nov. 5, 2020 for a pre-mobilization 45-day training before heading to Southwest Asia.

