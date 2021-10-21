Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Army National Guard conducts railhead operations for upcoming deployment [Image 42 of 44]

    Idaho Army National Guard conducts railhead operations for upcoming deployment

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2021

    Photo by Crystal Farris 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team load more than 400 military vehicles and equipment for rail transport to embarkation and pre-mobilization sites from the Idaho Army National Guard's Orchard Combat Training Center during October. The railhead operations were in support of the 116th CBCT's departure for the deployment to western Asia for Operation Spartan Shield in November. More than 250 citizen-Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard departed Boise on Nov. 5, 2020 for a pre-mobilization 45-day training before heading to Southwest Asia.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 15:35
    Photo ID: 7017090
    VIRIN: 211021-O-BS547-753
    Resolution: 2700x1781
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Idaho Army National Guard conducts railhead operations for upcoming deployment [Image 44 of 44], by Crystal Farris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Idaho Guard

