    Kilo Company Night Land Navigation

    Kilo Company Night Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Marcel Gorka 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice land navigation skills during Basic Warrior Training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 18, 2022.
    Land Navigation tests recruits on their knowledge and ability to use a compass and topological map.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcel Gorka)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 12:44
    Photo ID: 7016755
    VIRIN: 220118-M-PV368-1027
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Night Land Navigation, by LCpl Marcel Gorka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Land Navigation
    Recruits
    Kilo Company
    BWT
    MCRDPI
    Marcel Gorka

