Kilo Company Night Land Navigation

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice land navigation skills during Basic Warrior Training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 18, 2022.

Land Navigation tests recruits on their knowledge and ability to use a compass and topological map.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcel Gorka)

