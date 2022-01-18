Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLK Day March [Image 5 of 5]

    MLK Day March

    BAHRAIN

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    220118-N-XJ066-1068 MANAMA, Bahrain (January 18, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Ismael Tounkara speaks to service members during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Ameera Al Kooheji/Released)

    This work, MLK Day March [Image 5 of 5], by Ameera Al-Kooheji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain
    Naval Support Activity Bahrain
    USN
    US Navy

