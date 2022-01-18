220118-N-XJ066-1068 MANAMA, Bahrain (January 18, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Ismael Tounkara speaks to service members during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Ameera Al Kooheji/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7016480
|VIRIN:
|220118-N-XJ066-1068
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MLK Day March [Image 5 of 5], by Ameera Al-Kooheji, identified by DVIDS
