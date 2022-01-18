MLK Day March

220118-N-XJ066-1004 MANAMA, Bahrain (January 18, 2022) Service members and civilians march together in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. The march was hosted by the base’s diversity and multi-cultural committee. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Ameera Al Kooheji/Released)

